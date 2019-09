CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A Democratic State Senator has announced he will run for Governor in 2020.

Ron Stollings, a democrat from Boone County, announced on Monday morning that he will run for Governor of West Virginia. Stollings is a physician and serves on many committees in the state legislature.

Stephen Baldwin, (D), announced his candidacy for Governor last year. Current Governor, Jim Justice has announced he will run for re-election on the Republican ticket, along with Woody Thrasher.