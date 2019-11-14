WV Delegates plan trip to Canada for more affordable insulin

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- A press conference was held at Beckley City Hall tonight to discuss the insulin caravan to Canada.

West Virginia has the highest percentage of people with diabetes and most diabetics can’t afford insulin in the United States. The insulin caravan will be leaving Sunday, December 8th from Morgantown and will be traveling to Canada so diabetics can buy their insulin for a much cheaper price.

‘The caravan will help us raise awareness when people realize how much it is. One of my constituents said she would spend $200,000 in 20 years. $10,000 a year and she’s glad to be alive, but it’s phenomenal,” said Monongalia County Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer. “Colorado has passed a bill that would limit copays to $100 per month and we are hoping we could do something like that in West Virginia. If it worked in Colorado, why not here?”

All transportation there will be free; however, travelers will need a passport. For more information, you can go to insulincaravan.eventsmart.com.