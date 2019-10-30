BREAKING NEWS
WV college, state team up on groundwater pollution project

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 30, 2019, 07:12 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State University is working with the state environmental department to figure out how to keep groundwater safe from pollutants.

The school announced the research partnership on Tuesday. The project will study how plants can be used to remove or destroy contaminants in soil and groundwater.

A news release from the college says groundwater quality in the state has been degraded through mining, drilling and the improper disposal of waste. The idea is to come up with a way to remove harmful materials from the groundwater without causing damage to humans.

The project includes about $50,000 in funding.

