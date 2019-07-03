WV Amateur Qualifiers Begin at Glade Springs

Daniels, WV (WOAY) – The 100th West Virginia Amateur begins July 30th at the Greenbrier, but there are seven qualifiers leading up to the championship, the first of those taking place Tuesday at the Resort at Glade Springs.

Of the 16 qualifying spots, 13 would go to Southern West Virginia natives from Mercer, Wyoming, Raleigh, and Greenbrier counties. PikeView graduate Carson Proffitt was the medalist with a round of two-under 70, while Wyoming East boys basketball head coach Derek Brooks finished second at -1.

There would be a four-way playoff for the final qualifying spot and two alternate positions. Verne Willits of White Sulphur Springs, who caddies at the Greenbrier, made birdie on the first playoff hole to claim that final spot.

The next qualifier is Sunday at Wheeling Country Club, with additional events being held in Sissonville, Clarksburg, Huntington, Charles Town, and Vienna. The 16 golfers who qualified Tuesday (area players in bold) are:

Carson Proffitt (Camp Creek); Derek Brooks (Mullens); Jim Grimmett (Davin); Jared Taylor (Bluefield); Jonathan Handy (Beckley); Todd Duncan (Daniels); Zach Goad (Barboursville); Justin Estep (Grassy Meadows); Brett Laxton (Pineville); Patrick Smith (Beckley); Spencer Didion (Huntington); Pat Parker (Lewisburg); Chandler Beavers (White Sulphur Springs); Jackson Hill (Daniels); Jared Porter (Princeton); Verne Willits (White Sulphur Springs)