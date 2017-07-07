WV AG warns consumers to be wary of ticket scam

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warned summer travelers to be wary of a scam in which impostors send emails to collect traffic fines on behalf of a state department of motor vehicles.

Consumers receive an email demanding payment within 48 hours. The impostor threatens to revoke the license of anyone who fails to comply.

“Many people travel this time of year and explore new areas,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Sometimes this journey results in a traffic citation, however travelers must be cautious in handling any unexpected email. Just because you traveled to a particular state or received a ticket does not automatically mean you should respond to such an email.”

Such emails amount to a phishing scam. Links contained in the email, which supposedly allow the recipient to plead guilty or refute the ticket, actually contain malware that exposes the consumer’s computer to viruses.

It’s important to remember that all electronic communication should be handled carefully and attentively.

Consumers should also:

Confirm such emails are legitimate by contacting the agency in question.

Keep an eye out for signs of phishing such as poor spelling and grammar or the web address not matching the legitimate website.

Not open unexpected attachments. They may contain malware.

Never send sensitive or personal information online. Legitimate government agencies and businesses will not ask for such information via email.

Use strong passwords to protect personal information.

Consumers with questions can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.

