Wriston Appointed Acting W.Va Highways Commissioner

Yazmin RodriguezBy Mar 27, 2019, 09:58 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jimmy Wriston has been appointed acting West Virginia highways commissioner.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Wriston’s appointment Tuesday. Wriston also will serve as deputy transportation secretary.

Wriston has spent the past 12 years as the department’s chief transportation engineer and special program manager.

Earlier this month Justice fired state transportation secretary and highways commissioner Tom Smith, saying he wanted a new direction for the department.

The governor is accelerating secondary road repairs and maintenance. Last week he ordered Division of Highways district managers to compile lists of secondary roads in most need of repair. He also asked them to suggest projects that need continuous “aggressive” maintenance

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University. At Monmouth, she was actively involved in the student-run television studio, HawkTv. There she anchored, reported, produced and directed. After graduation, she headed to Sacred Heart University in Connecticut where she received her masters in broadcast journalism and digital media while interning at a radio station. Yazmin has always had an admiration for storytelling and idolized news anchors growing up especially WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa. She always had a love of public speaking and writing and knew journalism was the right career for her the moment she stepped into her college television station. She’s beyond thankful WOAY gave her this opportunity to live out her dream career. She loves working out, cooking, going on long drives and watching movies, especially A Star is Born.

