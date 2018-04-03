Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Wreck On I-64 Turnpike Near Pax With Entrapment
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Wreck On I-64 Turnpike Near Pax With Entrapment

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 03, 2018, 12:33 pm

8
0

PAX, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle accident on I-64 Turnpike near Pax.

Officials tell WOAY that the wreck happened around 12:20pm and there is entrapmens.

The vehicle wrecked, rolled over and caught on fire.

Stay with WOAY News as this story develops.

Comments

comments

Previous PostTrump wants military to do border control
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: