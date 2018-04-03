Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Wreck On I-64 Turnpike Near Pax With Entrapment
By Tyler BarkerApr 03, 2018, 12:33 pm
8
PAX, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle accident on I-64 Turnpike near Pax.
Officials tell WOAY that the wreck happened around 12:20pm and there is entrapmens.
The vehicle wrecked, rolled over and caught on fire.
Stay with WOAY News as this story develops.
Comments
Like this:
Like Loading...
Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.