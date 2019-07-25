World Scout Jamboree Brings In First Set of Visitors

GLEN JEAN, W.Va (WOAY) – Wednesday was the first day of visitor days at the World Scout Jamboree.

It gives the public a chance to see the different cultures, try the different foods and watch the shows and demonstrations. Today, many people from out of state came to see the Jamboree, including Emily Melvin from North Carolina.

“I feel immersed in the country that I grew up in, so it kind of makes me really excited to kind of get out in the world and explore that culture more,” Melvin said.

Single-day tickets to the World Scout Jamboree are $55 for adults, $30 for youth ages 6 to 13 and free for 6 and under.