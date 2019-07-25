Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News World Scout Jamboree Brings In First Set of Visitors
Local NewsNewsNewsWatchTop Stories

World Scout Jamboree Brings In First Set of Visitors

Anna SaundersBy Jul 25, 2019, 18:15 pm

27
0

GLEN JEAN, W.Va (WOAY) – Wednesday was the first day of visitor days at the World Scout Jamboree. 

It gives the public a chance to see the different cultures, try the different foods and watch the shows and demonstrations. Today, many people from out of state came to see the Jamboree, including Emily Melvin from North Carolina. 

“I feel immersed in the country that I grew up in, so it kind of makes me really excited to kind of get out in the world and explore that culture more,” Melvin said. 

Single-day tickets to the World Scout Jamboree are $55 for adults, $30 for youth ages 6 to 13 and free for 6 and under.

Previous PostJamboree Dining Facility Serves Around 24,000 Meals a Day and Employs Locals
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X