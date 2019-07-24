World Point Serves As Hub For Different Countries to Display Their Culture

GLEN JEAN, W.Va (WOAY) –To bring all the cultures and countries together at the World Scout Jamboree, they have set up rows of tents that they call the World Point.

Countries can set up a tent to display their culture whether that be with food, instruments or activities.

“Just looking I can learn a lot of different cultures and I think that’s the reason why I’m here,” Martin Sandoval, a Chilean scout, said. “And that’s why I picked the Chilean culture.”

World Point will be open throughout the Jamboree. It will also give visitors a taste of the different culture on the first visitor’s day which happens Wednesday.