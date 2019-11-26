Working Off the Thanksgiving Day Calories

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Thanksgiving dinner has so many delicious options to choose from, but some food can come with extra calories.

Thanksgiving is the perfect cheat day of the year, but studies show the average American eats up to 4,000 calories on Thanksgiving day. Anytime Fitness, Sales Director, Eric Barrish says it all about moderation.

“For the average 4,000 calories, if we are looking to go jogging at a steady pace 5 mph and of course it’s going to vary by body composition it’s going to take about 6 1/2 hours. Now that’s not to say that you have to do the entire 6 1/2 hours all in one day. You can spread that out during the week or two weeks there’s nothing wrong with that. If you’re looking to go biking at 12 to 14 mph that’s going to take about 7 hours so a little bit longer,” said Barrish.

Another way to burn calories is by staying active throughout Thanksgiving day.

“Clear out the room and dance a bit with family members that always fun. Play football in the backyard or you can even do bodyweight exercises if you need too,” Barris said.

Barrish says moderation and staying active after the big meal is a key factor in staying healthy on thanksgiving.