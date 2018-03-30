Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Worker hospitalized after legs crushed by garbage truck
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Worker hospitalized after legs crushed by garbage truck

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 30, 2018, 08:23 am

16
0

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — A sanitation worker in West Virginia has been hospitalized after he slipped off the back of a reversing garbage truck and was partially crushed.

Bluefield Police Department Sgt. Kenny Adams tells the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that the man was crushed from his toes to his hips on Wednesday. The sergeant says the man is hospitalized with broken bones and crush injuries that appear to be severe but non-life-threatening.

The sergeant says another sanitation worker saw it happen and told the driver, who then pulled forward and freed the injured man. City Manager Dane Rideout says the steepness of the hill in question forces garbage trucks to move in reverse down to each garbage pickup spot.

The Bluefield Police Department is investigating.

Comments

comments

Previous PostWidow of Pulse nightclub gunman who killed 49 acquitted
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: