Worker hospitalized after legs crushed by garbage truck

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — A sanitation worker in West Virginia has been hospitalized after he slipped off the back of a reversing garbage truck and was partially crushed.

Bluefield Police Department Sgt. Kenny Adams tells the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that the man was crushed from his toes to his hips on Wednesday. The sergeant says the man is hospitalized with broken bones and crush injuries that appear to be severe but non-life-threatening.

The sergeant says another sanitation worker saw it happen and told the driver, who then pulled forward and freed the injured man. City Manager Dane Rideout says the steepness of the hill in question forces garbage trucks to move in reverse down to each garbage pickup spot.

The Bluefield Police Department is investigating.

