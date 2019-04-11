Work, Richardson Sign Letters of Intent

WOAY – Two Southern West Virginia student-athletes signed letters of intent Wednesday to continue their athletic careers in college.

Andrew Work (Oak Hill) will play basketball at WVU Tech next year. Work, who is considering multiple subjects for his major, was a Class AA First Team All-State selection in 2019, after helping Oak Hill reach the state tournament for the first time since 2011. He is a two-time selection to the All-WOAY Boys Basketball Team, and says the opportunity to stay close to home played a major role in choosing the Golden Bears. He will be teammates again with Dallas Jones, a WVU Tech guard who graduated from Oak Hill in 2017.

Katie Richardson (PikeView) will continue her softball career at Glenville State, majoring in athletic training. Richardson was named Class AA Honorable Mention in 2018, and is a two-year captain for the Lady Panthers. She is grateful for the support from her family, coaches, and teammates over the years, and is looking forward to meeting her new teammates with the Lady Pioneers. Richardson will be one of multiple Southern West Virginia natives on the 2020 roster.