Wooton Park Opens In Beckley

Charistin ClarkBy Sep 06, 2019, 09:00 am

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- A new practice field has opened in Raleigh County.

Wooton Park is now open in Beckley, which is right next to the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority Administration Building. The park includes practice fields for soccer, football, and other sports activities. There is also a walking track around the field.

“Practice fields were always a premium. You’d have to make arrangements to practice when you could and where you could. Woodrow’s side yard was a place we used, and Maxwell Community Center, but always getting a place scheduled with other teams was very difficult, so this is something we’ve needed for a long time,” said Chairman of the Board, John Wooton.

Wooton also says they will be building a restroom facility and bleachers. The park is free and open to the public and sports teams.

Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email me at cclark@woay.com

