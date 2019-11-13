Woody Thrasher meets with Mt. Hope Mayor to discuss plan to tackle drug epidemic

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Woody Thrasher, West Virginia’s former Secretary of Commerce and a co-founder of the Thrasher firm, is running to be the next Republican governor. He recently released his plan to combat the state’s drug epidemic and shared that plan with the mayor of Mt. Hope on Wednesday.

“We’ve gotta reach out to those folks, those police departments, the fire departments, the first responders understand what they’re doing and then we’ve gotta look at the treatment systems like Recovery Point that are being effective and duplicate those things, and then from that comes a plan that isn’t iron-clad,” Thrasher said. “You can still modify community to community but there is an overall game plan and an overall goal in sight.”

Thrasher shared his four-page, five-point plan with Mt. Hope Mayor Michael Kessinger in City Hall. Thrasher’s priorities include breaking up the DHHR to focus on and fix the foster care system. His other priorities include stricter penalties for drug dealers like hard labor and looking into the death penalty for drug crimes resulting in death. He also wants more treatment facilities for drug users rather than prison time, something the mayor could get behind.

“On a state level and community level is working towards the addicts, the customer. As long as there is a customer, supply and demand. There’s going to be someone else that will step up and fill their role. We can arrest and arrest and arrest and lock up. That’s not the answer,” Kessinger said.

Thrasher came to Mt. Hope because he believes issues like this must be combatted at a local level with help from the state. He also said it was because Mt. Hope has fallen victim after being told they would be getting a Recovery Point treatment center that is still a vacant building. Thrasher blames a lack of a solid plan from current Governor Jim Justice.

“This is gonna be here forever. This is not just a wave of problem we have that’s gonna go away. It’s the new reality and we better begin to come up with systems to deal with it. And I think simple knee jerk reactions which our governor perpetually does is not going in any way shape or form solve that problem,” Thrasher said.

To view Thrasher’s full plan, click here.