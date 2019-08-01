Woodward Leads After WV Amateur Second Round

WOAY – Woody Woodward is the 36-hole leader of the 100th West Virginia Amateur, following a second-round 67 on the Meadows Course at the Greenbrier Resort.

The Bridgeport native is -3 overall and holds a two-stroke lead ahead of Noah Mullens, the only other golfer under par at the halfway point of the championship. Philip Reale will also be in the final group Thursday at +1. Chris Williams, who led after the first round, is tied for eighth after a 77 on Wednesday

Landon Perry of Shady Spring is the top area golfer, posting a second-round 69 to move to +2 and a tie for fourth. He is one of 12 Southern West Virginia natives to make the cut (+13), as 52 golfers total advance to play the final two rounds. Thursday’s third round will take place on the Old White TPC

Top five overall after the second round

1. Woody Woodward (Bridgeport): -3

2. Noah Mullens (Milton): -1

3. Philip Reale (Hurricane): +1

T4. Landon Perry (Shady Spring): +2

T4. Cam Roam (Huntington): +2

Area golfers to make the cut (+13)

Perry, Todd Duncan (Daniels), Chandler Beavers (White Sulphur Springs), Walker Dent (White Sulphur Springs), Patrick Smith (Beckley), Jackson Hill (Daniels), Brett Laxton (Pineville), Jeff McGraw (Princeton), Nick Dent (White Sulphur Springs), Justin Estep (Grassy Meadows), Jared Porter (Princeton), Verne Willits (White Sulphur Springs)