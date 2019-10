Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Woodrow Wilson seniors were sent out in style Tuesday night with a 6 to 0 win against Shady Spring.

The night included a Halftime celebration to honor Flying Eagles seniors Logan Ragland, Jordan Lilley, Paola Ellis-Silie and Hattie Hall.

Woodrow Wilson will look to use it’s momentum into the sectional playoffs against Princeton. The time and place are still to be determined.