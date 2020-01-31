Woodrow Wilson History Teacher shares why he believes public school is the perfect place to learn

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This week is National School Choice Week any many are voicing their idea of the perfect learning environment.

All types of learning environments have its pros and cons, High School History Teacher Woodrow Wilson John Quesenberry says he believes public schools is much needed because diversity is important.

“In this day in age where social media or political parties or news stations and even church with your friends and we’re surrounded just people that are just like us, public schools are that last place where we’re all here together and we have to learn how to be around people different from us,” said Quesenberry.

For more information on different types of schooling visit www.SchoolChoiceWeek.Com