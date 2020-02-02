BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Woodrow Wilson High School VEX Robotics Team hosted its first VEX Robotics tournament on February 1, 2020. Students from all around West Virginia went against each other for almost 10 hours to earn a spot in the West Virginia State Championship.

“In order to win a spot, teams are randomly assigned a partner. We play all morning to get ranked and then we get a line section where they get to choose their partner and play in a single-elimination match. The top two teams that win are the winning alliance. In addition, teams have a chance to advance to the state championship in the skill competition, where they will compete all by themselves to see how many points that they can earn independently,” said Program Manager for NASA Education Resource Center Tod Ensign.

12th Graders Kyler Mcdaniels and Carson Boothe said that it took them over 100 hours to build a functioning robot.

“We wanted to build a robot that can stack more than everybody else, faster than everybody else, that how we wanted to win,” said Boothe.

If anyone wants to get involved in competitive Robotics contact www.wvrobotics.org