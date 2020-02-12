Woodrow Wilson-Greenbrier East Suspended in 4th Quarter

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – Tuesday’s girls basketball game between Woodrow Wilson & Greenbrier East was suspended in the fourth quarter due to a major altercation.

The Lady Spartans had the 11-5 lead after one and a 25-20 lead at halftime; they were leading in the fourth quarter when the incident occurred.

The WVSSAC issued this statement Tuesday night: “After the officials’ report is received, the situation is reviewed and school officials will be notified.”

Additional high school scores from Tuesday are below.

GIRLS

Summers County 69, Greenbrier West 49

Independence 40, Montcalm 34

Huntington 64, Wyoming East 45

Elk Valley Christian 53, Greater Beckley 47

BOYS

Shady Spring 97, James Monroe 44

Westside 70, PikeView 45

Woodrow Wilson 75, South Charleston 58

Liberty 80, Midland Trail 45

Independence 94, Montcalm 44

Sherman 63, Meadow Bridge 32

Huntington 62, Wyoming East 45