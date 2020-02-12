Woodrow Wilson-Greenbrier East Suspended in 4th Quarter

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – Tuesday’s girls basketball game between Woodrow Wilson & Greenbrier East was suspended in the fourth quarter due to a major altercation.
The Lady Spartans had the 11-5 lead after one and a 25-20 lead at halftime; they were leading in the fourth quarter when the incident occurred.
The WVSSAC issued this statement Tuesday night: “After the officials’ report is received, the situation is reviewed and school officials will be notified.”
Additional high school scores from Tuesday are below.
GIRLS
Summers County 69, Greenbrier West 49
Independence 40, Montcalm 34
Huntington 64, Wyoming East 45
Elk Valley Christian 53, Greater Beckley 47
BOYS
Shady Spring 97, James Monroe 44
Westside 70, PikeView 45
Woodrow Wilson 75, South Charleston 58
Liberty 80, Midland Trail 45
Independence 94, Montcalm 44
Sherman 63, Meadow Bridge 32
Huntington 62, Wyoming East 45