Woodrow Wilson Boys Soccer Wins Tuesday

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – A quick start for Woodrow Wilson boys soccer proved to be vital Tuesday night, as the Flying Eagles won 6-2 against St. Albans in Beckley.

Noah Hill scored two goals in the opening 10 minutes, one coming on a penalty kick. Beckley would find the net three more times in the first half, with Hayden Johnson also scoring twice in the match.

The Lady Flying Eagles were also winners on Tuesday, 4-0 at St. Albans with Hattie Hall recording a hat-trick. Scores from Tuesday’s games are below.

BOYS

Woodrow Wilson 6, St. Albans 2

Greenbrier East 2, Oak Hill 1

PikeView 0, Shady Spring 0

GIRLS

Woodrow Wilson 4, St. Albans 0

Shady Spring 6, PikeView 5