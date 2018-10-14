Search
Woodrow Wilson Boys and Girls Soccer Hosts Wheeling Park

Nolan KnightBy Oct 14, 2018, 00:06 am

Check out the highlight’s from Saturday’s matches between Woodrow Wilson and Wheeling Park!

Finals:

Boys:

Woodrow Wilson – 4

Wheeling Park – 8

Girls:

Woodrow Wilson – 0

Wheeling Park – 7

Nolan Knight

