Woodrow Wilson and Independence Host Wrestling Regionals

Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Independence High School hosted the A-AA Region 3 Championship this afternoon. While Woodrow Wilson hosted the Region 3 AAA Championships.
A-AA Team Results:
1. 235.00 Independence
2. 195.00 Greenbrier West
3. 189.00 Herbert Hoover
4. 124.00 Pike View
5. 116.00 Nicholas County
6. 95.00 Oak Hill
7. 94.50 Shady Spring
8. 83.00 Fayetteville
9. 76.00 Liberty
10. 58.00 Bluefield
11. 47.00 Midland Trail
12. 41.00 River View
13. 31.00 Webster County
14. 20.00 Richwood
A-AA Area Individual Winners:
106 John Sanders – Independence
113 Daylen Gilkerson – Independence
120 Ashby West – Oak Hill
126 Dalton Clifton – Independence
132 Sean Dawson – Independence
145 Liam Lusher – Independence
152 Gamon Trigg – Bluefield
160 Daylin Toms – Shady Spring
170 Moses Truman – Oak Hill
182 Colton Kessler – Greenbrier West
195 Mason Kump – Independence
220 Noah Brown – Greenbrier West
285 Hunter Isom – Independence
AAA Team Results:
1. 201.50 Saint Albans
2. 186.00 Greenbrier East
3. 156.00 George Washington
4. 145.50 Riverside
5. 117.00 Woodrow Wilson
6. 96.00 Princeton
7. 70.00 Capital
8. 20.00 South Charleston
AAA Area Individual Winners:
113 Steve Martinez – Greenbrier East
132 Zach Mullins – Greenbrier East
138 Cayden Hoover – Greenbrier East
182 Avante Burnett – Woodrow Wilson
195 Colton Wright – Woodrow Wilson
220 Ryan Williams – Woodrow Wilson
Congratulations to all of our area winners!