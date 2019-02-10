Woodrow Wilson and Independence Host Wrestling Regionals

Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Independence High School hosted the A-AA Region 3 Championship this afternoon. While Woodrow Wilson hosted the Region 3 AAA Championships.

A-AA Team Results:

1. 235.00 Independence

2. 195.00 Greenbrier West

3. 189.00 Herbert Hoover

4. 124.00 Pike View

5. 116.00 Nicholas County

6. 95.00 Oak Hill

7. 94.50 Shady Spring

8. 83.00 Fayetteville

9. 76.00 Liberty

10. 58.00 Bluefield

11. 47.00 Midland Trail

12. 41.00 River View

13. 31.00 Webster County

14. 20.00 Richwood

A-AA Area Individual Winners:

106 John Sanders – Independence

113 Daylen Gilkerson – Independence

120 Ashby West – Oak Hill

126 Dalton Clifton – Independence

132 Sean Dawson – Independence

145 Liam Lusher – Independence

152 Gamon Trigg – Bluefield

160 Daylin Toms – Shady Spring

170 Moses Truman – Oak Hill

182 Colton Kessler – Greenbrier West

195 Mason Kump – Independence

220 Noah Brown – Greenbrier West

285 Hunter Isom – Independence

AAA Team Results:

1. 201.50 Saint Albans

2. 186.00 Greenbrier East

3. 156.00 George Washington

4. 145.50 Riverside

5. 117.00 Woodrow Wilson

6. 96.00 Princeton

7. 70.00 Capital

8. 20.00 South Charleston

AAA Area Individual Winners:

113 Steve Martinez – Greenbrier East

132 Zach Mullins – Greenbrier East

138 Cayden Hoover – Greenbrier East

182 Avante Burnett – Woodrow Wilson

195 Colton Wright – Woodrow Wilson

220 Ryan Williams – Woodrow Wilson

Congratulations to all of our area winners!