Wonka Walk returning to Fayetteville this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – For the second year in a row, the Town of Fayetteville will be hosting a Wonka Walk to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

This will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as businesses will put forward their best treats, whether that be menu items for restaurants or the work of local bakers for other storefronts. This year, there will be 22 businesses involved.

“We have a lot of businesses participating and you need to get tickets ahead of time,” Fayetteville Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Tabitha Stover said. “We still have tickets available for the walk, and you’re bound to see lots of fun characters running through town too. Last year, we had Oompa Loompas and people dress up in candy, so it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Tickets are still available at the bureau or on online in bundles of 5 for $5. There will be a Golden Ticket hidden in town, and the winner will receive a basket of goodies.