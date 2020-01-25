Women’s March WV held ‘No War with Iran’ protest in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On January 25 across the world a global day of protest ‘No War with Iran’ is being organized by Code Pink and the Answer coalition. Women’s March WV held a Beckley protest to support the cause.

“We don’t want a war in Iran, we would like for our government to negotiate and do things diplomacy rather bombs and assassinations. We think they’re better ways for solving our problems than going to war,” said Outreach Captain for Women’s March WV Carol Workman.

Global Day Protest ‘No War with Iran rallies’ are happening in several countries and over 150 cites.

“We need to let people know that this is not a war that’s going to serve us. It a war that going to serve the elite, the arms manufacturers and things like that. So people need to be out and do things like this,” said protestor Sam Yurick.

For more information on the Global Day, ‘No War with Iran’ protest visit www.CodePink.com