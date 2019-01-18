Women’s march West Virginia celebrates two years of action with women’s wave

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Women’s March West Virginia, along with eight local chapters and more than 15 supporting organizations will celebrate two years of action in support of social justice Saturday, January 19 from noon to 2 p.m. on the West Virginia State Capitol steps in Charleston.

“Women’s Wave” will recognize heightened engagement of women in the political system, celebrate women’s victories in the 2018 election and emphasize the continuing battle for women’s rights including reproductive freedom and medical access, pay equality, freedom from harassment, protection from domestic abuse and access to reliable, affordable childcare.

Women’s March launched Jan 21, 2017, the day after Trump’s inauguration when thousands of women and men gathered for the Women’s March on Washington in protest of the new administration. Chapters formed in cities across the nation in a loosely knit affiliation of autonomous local activist groups to advance women’s participation in the political system and to advocate for social justice and human rights. West Virginia chapter leaders identified more than 500 actions across the state that have been organized since 2017, including protests, demonstrations, marches, rallies, meetings and service activities.

Speakers from affiliated organizations will address those in attendance and musicians will perform prior to the march around the capitol grounds.

The event is sponsored by Women’s March West Virginia, ACLUWV, Planned Parenthood, eight local chapters in Beckley, Buckhannon, Charles Town, Huntington, Keyser Lewisburg, Martinsburg and Shepherdstown and more than fifteen additional organizations.

Organizers’ quotes

Barbara Garnett, West Virginia Women’s March state co-chair and WV Women’s March—Huntington. 304-634-2425, wvmarch.barbara@gmail.com

“Since Jan. 21, 2017, here in West Virginia, Women’s March West Virginia has built a network of chapters across the state who have worked tirelessly for the benefit of our communities, our state, and our country. We work for all disadvantaged and under-represented people in our communities; for people of all belief systems and backgrounds. We do this because we believe that basic human rights should not be portioned out only to those who can afford them or only to those who believe, identify or look a certain way.”

Emily Thompson, Field Manager, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, 304-593-4468, emily.thompson@ppsat.org

“In 2017, the Women’s March organized the largest mobilization in United States history. We marched because we knew then what remains true today: we all have a stake in protecting and expanding sexual and reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, racial equity, immigrant rights, disability rights, and beyond. After marching, we got to work: We organized, ran for office, and won. And now, two years later, women are running states, statehouses, and Congress. This is a game-changer for reproductive health. Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic is proud to once again join our numerous progressive partners in participating in the Women’s March to further our fight for equity and justice.”