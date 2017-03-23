Women’s and Girl’s Day at the Legislature

Advertisement



The West Virginia Women’s Commission is hosting the 2017 Women’s and Girls’ Day at the

Legislature on March 27, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Culture Center and State Capitol in Charleston.

Attendees will tour the Capitol, attend either the house or senate sessions where the reading of resolutions will take place, and lastly be given the opportunity to discuss concerns with their legislators.

During the afternoon session, a program will be facilitated by models and nonprofit motivational speakers Erin and Leah Eliopolis. They will address topics including diversity, anti-bullying and safety issues, politics, participation, community leadership, education, and economic empowerment.

The West Virginia Women’s Commission works to provide women with information and skills to improve their quality of life.

You can register for the event at wvde.state.wv

Related

Comments

comments