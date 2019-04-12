Women With Warrant Arrested After Traffic Stop

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A woman was arrested on multiple charges after being stopped during a routine traffic stop.

On April 11, 2019 an officer with the Lewisburg Police Department was on patrol and noticed the driver of a car did not have her seatbelt on. After activating the emergency lights, the driver of the vehicle was seen putting her seatbelt on. When the officer made contact with the driver, she stated her name was Charlotte Justice. The officer knew from past police experience that her name was actually Stephanie Patterson, yet denied that and stated Stephanie was her daughter.

The officer requested back up who confirmed her identity as Stephanie Patterson. Patterson was then arrested for obstructing an officer. After running a report on Patterson, it was discovered that she was revoked for a DUI and had a warrant out of Virginia and would be extradited. The officer recovered Patterson’s purse and found a clear baggy containing several white pills and a metal container that had Buprenorphine. Patterson stated she had a prescription but could not provide proof.

Officers also found her wallet which contained a small pink container that had a crystal like substance inside. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, The other pills in her possession were Hydrocodone, Buprenorphine, and Gabapentin.

Patterson was arrested for obstructing an officer, possession and being a fugitive from justice. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $5,000 bond.