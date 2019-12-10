Women who illegally entered mine will be asked to pay rescue costs

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This time last year, four people allegedly entered a mine illegally to steal copper. Now, two of the four have since passed away and their charges of course have been dropped, leaving two women remaining, Kayla Williams and Erica Treadway.

Williams will see her day in court in the next year, but on Monday, Treadway plead guilty and will be sentenced in March. However, jail time might not be the only thing the two could face as they will be asked to pay the costs of rescue according to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller.

“As any part of a sentence in a case like this, there will be an order of restitution, and I haven’t reviewed the financial records recently, but I’m informed that the restitution that would be owed to the State of West Virginia from the rescue is close to a million dollars,” Keller said.

By law, the court must order Williams and Treadway to pay the money it took to rescue them, otherwise known as restitution.

“Now if a defendant is unable to pay restitution, then the court by law really can’t punish them, but there can be an order and it can be a judgment against them, so if for some reason at some point later in their lives they inherited half a million dollars then that could be used to pay back the restitution,” Keller said.

Keller went on to say that in cases like this or cases involving embezzlement or other financial matters, full payment rarely happens.

“The law requires restitution be ordered, but it’s a practical matter. It’s very rare that it’s paid in full so the taxpayer as usual will be paying the price,” Keller said.

She said she doesn’t criticize Governor Justice for using resources to get the four out,s she says human life carries the most value, but she does want individuals to keep these high costs in mind.

“Costs aren’t everything but costs are something that we hope people will keep in mind when they make foolish decisions,” she said.

Both women are charged with felony destruction of coal mining property causing a risk of serious bodily injury or death to others and felony conspiracy.