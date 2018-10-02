Women protest at Sen. Manchin’s Charleston campaign office, urging ‘no’ vote on Kavanaugh

CHARLESTON, WV (WCHS/WVAH)- A group of women is protesting at U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s campaign office, urging him to oppose the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for U.S. Supreme Court.

Police were called to the scene Monday to monitor the protest at the office, located at 1008 Washington St. E. in Charleston.

Organizers sent out a news release saying that the 17 women walked into Manchin’s office to “demand that their senator stand with them and with the women of West Virginia in opposition to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court.

If Manchin does not commit to a voting no on Kavanaugh’s nomination by the close of his campaign offices today, these women, many of whom are sexual assault survivors themselves, risk arrest.”

Manchin released a statement about the protest: “I will continue to listen to all West Virginians on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, and, just like all big issues, I will look at the facts and my decision will be based on the facts,” Manchin’s statement said. “”No man can understand the trauma that women experience from a sexual assault. My heart goes out to the brave survivors who have the courage to come forward and share their story. ”

Manchin’s campaign manager told Eyewitness News that police will not be called, and no women will be arrested. Many of the women inside are sharing their own personal stories of sexual assault.

The doors are now locked. There are 11 women staying inside and say they will remain there until they get a confirmation on a “no” vote from Manchin on Kavanaugh. They are prepared to stay overnight.