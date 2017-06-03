Woman Struck by Car in Oak Hill

Advertisement



OAK HILL– A woman was struck by a vehicle Friday night in Oak Hill.

Dispatch tells WOAY they received a call about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at 9:10 Friday evening. The accident happened on East Main Street in Oak Hill in front of King Coal Chevrolet. The woman was transported from the scene and taken to the Oak Hill Little League Fields to be life-flighted.

That person struck was 48-year-old Caroline Smith.

Smith was air lifted to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment. However, her condition is still unknown at this time.

No information regrading the driver is being released due to the age of the driver.

