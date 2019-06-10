Woman Sets Fire To Her Home While Trying “To Get Them Whores Out”

MOUNT CARBON, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to her home and then leaving the scene.

On Saturday, June 8, a deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a home on Montgomery Heights Road in Mount Carbon, in regards to a structure fire. Upon arrival, the deputy entered with the fire department, who had shown two separate areas where the fire occurred. At both burn locations, there was no evidence that it was electrical or an appearance of fire started from within the walls.

The resident of the home, Angela Lea Giacomo, was spotted leaving the scene of the fire. The deputy located Giacomo and asked her what happened and how the fire started. Giacomo stated, “she was trying to get all them whores out, I did it.” The deputy asked if she had insurance on her house and stated she did but she was not turning it in.

Giacomo was then arrested and charged with first degree arson. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $20,012 bond.