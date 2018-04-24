Woman sets car on fire with children inside, yells, ‘We’re going to see Jesus’

According to police, witnesses reported seeing the mother trying to set the car on fire at a car wash in the 4300 block of W. Orem around 10 p.m. Sunday.
The woman’s three daughters — ages 9, 11, and 13 — were inside the vehicle.
A witness told investigators that Ana Segovia revved up the engine until it caught fire. She then decided to leave with the kids.
Car wash owner, Geraldo Cortez said he was standing feet from the vehicle when it went up in flames.
“When the girls tried to climb out, they couldn’t. The door closed,” Cortez said. “The first time she walked outside she put them back.”
Police say Segovia abandoned the two older girls on W. Orem and dragged her 9-year-old toward the bayou.
A deputy constable caught up with her. He struggled with her, but she was eventually arrested.
Monday afternoon, a hearing was held in a Harris County courtroom. Segovia was not there.
Prosecutors said she is undergoing medical treatment.
Due to Segovia not being present in court the judge was not able to address her bond or the protective order against her kids.
Witnesses say they heard the woman make a certain remark after the fire started.
“When they approached the car, they heard the female say something to the effect of ‘We’re going to see Jesus,'” said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.
Cortez says he was one of the many people to call 911.
“The main thing, she needs help,” Cortez said. “The main thing, nothing happened.”
The children were unharmed.
The children’s grandmother and other family members told Eyewitness News that the kids were staying with an aunt.