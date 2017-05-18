WV woman says CVS didn’t properly fill son’s seizure medication prescription

Advertisement



CHARLESTON (BY: KYLA ASBURY, WEST VIRGINIA RECORD) – A Kanawha County woman is suing CVS Pharmacy after she claims it filled her child’s prescription with the wrong dosage, causing him injuries.

West Virginia CVS Pharmacy; CVS Pharmacy Inc.; CVS 6306 WV; Caremark; Jane Doe Pharmacist(s); and John Doe Pharmacy Technician(s) were all named as defendants in the suit.

Cliff McLean Collins maintained a prescription for 250mg of Depakote DR through his treating physician and, as prescribed, he would ingest three pills in the morning, two in the evening and three at bedtime, according to a complaint filed in Kanawha Circuit Court.

Connie Arteese claims on or before March 31, 2015, an unbeknownst to her, Collins’ treating physician had changed his prescription and sent it to CVS and, as prescribed, Collins was to receive his medication as taking two 250mg tablets at 6 a.m., two tablets at 2 p.m., and three tablets at 10 p.m.

