Woman pleads guilty to escaping prison in Alderson

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 08, 2019, 14:51 pm

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – A federal prison inmate pled guilty to escape, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.  Linda Avila, 55, admitted that on January 29, 2019, she walked away from the Federal Prison Camp at Alderson where she was serving a sentence for fraud.  She was captured almost immediately, only a short distance from the prison. The Federal Prison Camp at Alderson is a minimum security prison for women.

Avila faces up to five additional years in prison when sentenced on January 29, 2020.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons conducted the investigation.   United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the hearing.  Assistant United States Attorney John File is handling the prosecution.

