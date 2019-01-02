Woman Locks Herself In Bathroom, Tells Police Bugs Were Crawling Out Of Her Skin

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – A Summers County woman is in jail after locking herself into someone’s bathroom and threatening to kill and burn down the woman’s house.

According to court documents, on Monday, December 31, 2018, State Police received a call of a woman high on methamphetamine locked in her bathroom, refusing to come out or leave the premises. The victim told police that at some point during the night and while she was sleeping, Frances Lewis, allegedly broke into her residence through the back door and had locked herself in the bathroom. Lewis refused to leave the house, and if she tried to make her leave, she would cut off her head, and burn the residence down to the ground. Troopers did discover that the woman did attempt to set fire on the front porch.

Lewis told police she was under orders of the CDC to be quarantined in the bathroom for control of worms. The victim then advised that she could see the worms crawling out of her skin and all over the place. Troopers did not observe any worms on the defendant or around her.

When troopers attempted to arrest Lewis, she spit on the officers several times. Lewis tried to escape and had to be restrained to the frame of the vehicle with flex cuffs, after which, she continued to kick at the officer and car.

Lewis is charged with burglary, domestic assault, attempt to commit arson, and battery on an officer. She is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 25,000 dollar bond.