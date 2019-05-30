Woman killed by falling tree during storm in West Virginia

SPENCER, W.Va. (AP) – A sheriff says a West Virginia woman died when a tree fell on her as a strong storm moved through the area.

Roane County Sheriff Todd Cole told news outlets the 55-year-old woman was walking to her mailbox on Wednesday afternoon when the tree fell on her.

Cole said the storm that passed through the area was brief, but powerful and knocked down trees throughout the county.

The woman’s name hasn’t been released.