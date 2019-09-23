Woman in Stable Condition after Jumping from Overpass

TAZEWELL COUNTY (WOAY) – The Tazewell Police Department says a woman who jumped from an overpass yesterday is in stable condition, despite having life-threatening injuries.

Sunday afternoon around 2:15, officers responded to a call about a woman jumping from an overpass and on to route 460 near McDonald’s. The 34-year-old was transported by med-flight to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

After talking to the woman, officers deemed the incident as an attempted suicide.

WOAY will not release the woman’s name out of respect for her privacy.