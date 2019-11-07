Woman dead after being hit by truck, dragged for miles

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say a woman has died after being hit by a truck then dragged under another vehicle for miles.

Wheeling Police Department spokesman Philip Stahl says officers received a report on the initial crash around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

He says the first driver told police he thought he hit someone, but officers couldn’t find a body. The department then received another call around 15 minutes later about a body being dragged by a separate vehicle on an interstate exit ramp nearly 5 miles (8 kilometers) away.

The woman has been identified as 54-year-old Michelle Lynn Czoka of Bridgeport, Ohio.