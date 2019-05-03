Woman Charged With Obstruction After Causing A Scene In Greenbrier County Tax Office

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been arrested after she walked into the Greenbrier County Tax Office and began screaming and holding a wooden axe handle.

On May 2,2019, an officer was dispatched to the Greenbrier County Tax Office after a tax deputy called and said there was a woman screaming and holding a large stick. The officer arrived and found Samantha Dawn Cales, holding the wooden axe handle and screaming at the tax deputy. The officer then asked Cales what she was doing and screamed that she was killing the worms.

The officer started to handcuff and escort Cales out when she became belligerent and started screaming that the worms were going to kill her. The officer instructed Cales to stop screaming and walk towards the vehicle, but she did not comply and started walking in the opposite direction. Cales then pulled away from the officer and began to run.

Once the officer caught up to her, she continued to scream and resist arrest. The officer asked if she was under the influence of any illegal substances and she admitted to being high on meth. She also admitted to having some in the front seat of her car, which the officer retrieved.

Cales has been charged with obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and possession. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $2500 bond.