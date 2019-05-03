Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Woman Charged With Obstruction After Causing A Scene In Greenbrier County Tax Office
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNewsWatch

Woman Charged With Obstruction After Causing A Scene In Greenbrier County Tax Office

Yazmin RodriguezBy May 03, 2019, 09:58 am

114
0

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been arrested after she walked into the Greenbrier County Tax Office and began screaming and holding a wooden axe handle.

On May 2,2019, an officer was dispatched to the Greenbrier County Tax Office after a tax deputy called and said there was a woman screaming and holding a large stick. The officer arrived and found Samantha Dawn Cales, holding the wooden axe handle and screaming at the tax deputy. The officer then asked Cales what she was doing and screamed that she was killing the worms.

The officer started to handcuff and escort Cales out when she became belligerent and started screaming that the worms were going to kill her. The officer instructed Cales to stop screaming and walk towards the vehicle, but she did not comply and started walking in the opposite direction. Cales then pulled away from the officer and began to run.

Once the officer caught up to her, she continued to scream and resist arrest. The officer asked if she was under the influence of any illegal substances and she admitted to being high on meth. She also admitted to having some in the front seat of her car, which the officer retrieved.

Cales has been charged with obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and possession. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $2500 bond.

Previous PostUS adds robust 263K jobs; unemployment at 49-year low: 3.6%
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University. At Monmouth, she was actively involved in the student-run television studio, HawkTv. There she anchored, reported, produced and directed. After graduation, she headed to Sacred Heart University in Connecticut where she received her masters in broadcast journalism and digital media while interning at a radio station. Yazmin has always had an admiration for storytelling and idolized news anchors growing up especially WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa. She always had a love of public speaking and writing and knew journalism was the right career for her the moment she stepped into her college television station. She’s beyond thankful WOAY gave her this opportunity to live out her dream career. She loves working out, cooking, going on long drives and watching movies, especially A Star is Born.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement
Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X