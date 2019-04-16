Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Woman charged with neglect after grandson takes her meds

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 16, 2019, 09:55 am

WESTOVER, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia woman is accused of leaving her 2-year-old grandson home alone while she went out to get food, leaving the unsupervised child to swallow her blood pressure medication.

The Dominion Post reports the boy was taken to a hospital last month where he suffered a stroke. He wasn’t listed as a patient as of Friday.

His grandmother, 62-year-old Donna L. Snow, has been charged with child neglect resulting in serious injury.

Westover police Chief Rick Panico says officers responded to a reported overdose and found Snow holding the toddler. The child drifted in and out of consciousness as officers performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Snow is being held at a regional jail. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

Tyler Barker

