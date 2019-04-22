Woman Charged With Child Neglect After Police Respond To A Runaway

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been arrested on child neglect charges after a police officer could barely walk through a home due to the amount of animal feces.

On April 20, 2019, an officer was dispatched to Sullivan Road on an unrelated incident of a runaway juvenile. Upon arrival, the officer observed a female by the name of Tammy Drennen-Halstead. Halstead allowed the officer to do a walk through of the house but did advise that she had no running water and her house was a mess. As the officer entered the home, the odor of animal feces was almost unbearable and made it extremely hard to breathe.

As the officer walked through the residence, there was no spot to place his foot without stepping in feces. The officer then made contact with Halstead’s daughter who was in her room with the door closed. The officer was unable to open the door due to the amount of animal feces on the floor which was hindering the door from opening more than about half way. The daughter did not look clean and had a smell of animal urine and feces. The child was then taken into Child Protective Services and Tammy Halstead was taken into custody.

Halstead is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $30,000 bond.