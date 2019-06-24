Woman Charged With Child Neglect After Her Child Was Found Running Through Yards

SMITHERS, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been arrested after her child was allegedly found running into the roadway barefoot.

According to court documents, on June 21,2019, officers were contacted by the Smithers Fire Department in reference to a small child running in the street. Once officers made contact with the small child, he was barefoot and unable to state his name, home or mother’s name. After speaking to neighbors, the mother was identified as Tabitha Roat.

Officers then went to Roat’s house, where she was asleep. Once asked about the whereabouts of her child, she said he should be upstairs. Officers advised her that her child was found down the street without supervision. As officers were speaking to Roat, they noticed a marijuana joint as well as multiple small piles of dog feces.

Tabitha Roat has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $5,000 bond.