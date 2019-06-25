Woman Charged In DUI Death

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been charged with DUI resulting in death stemming from an accident earlier this month. McDowell County Sheriff’s Office released the following:

On 06-25-2019 Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs Office arrested a Susan Shepherd from the Bradshaw area of McDowell County. Susan Shepherd was charged with DUI resulting in Death stemming from the accident that occurred on US Rt 52 on 06-05-2019 in the Ieager area of McDowell County. She was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $101,000 cash only was set. Susan Shepherd DOB is 12-07-1969 and is a W/F. She was remanded to the Southwestern Regional Jail awaiting trial. The person that died resulting from the accident was a Eric Presley from the Anawalt area of McDowell County.