Woman Arrested Over The Weekend For DUI, Arrested Again On Monday For Another DUI

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A woman arrested over the weekend in Bluefield for a DUI, has been arrested again on Monday.

On Monday, October 22, 2018, at 5:45 pm the Bluefield West Virginia Police Department received a call of a motor vehicle accident on Princeton Ave in Bluefield, WV.

Patrolman RV Johnson responded, after arriving on scene it became obvious the driver was under the influence. Arrested was Casi Nobel and charged with: DUI causing injury; DUI second offense; Failure to maintain control of vehicle and a cell phone violation. In an unrelated event 72 hours prior, Noble was arrested on 10/20/18 for DUI in reference to an incident on Bluefield Ave.

Nobel was transported to Bluefield City Jail, processed per department guidelines and will be taken to Magistrate Court for arraignment.

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Two arrested in Bluefield after a female driver almost ran over four people. The male had outstanding warrants and was unconscious due to an overdose.

Earlier this morning, Patrolman J.W. Murray & Patrolman C.C. Dickerson were on routine patrol on Bluefield Ave. (Grants parking lot), in the City of Bluefield, WV, when Patrolman Murray observed a green Mazda, traveling westbound on Bluefield Ave, that crossed the double yellow lines and continued to travel into oncoming traffic in the Eastbound lanes.

The vehicle came to a stop upon the grassy area after crossing the sidewalk, nearly striking four bystanders.

A male in the back seat was unresponsive, of a suspected overdose. Patrolman Murray, after checking the male’s vitals, administered NARCAN, then a second dose had to be administered in order to regain a pulse for this individual.

The female driver, Casi Nobel, 27, from Beckley, WV was arrested on scene for DUI, then transported to BRMC.

The male, Cesar Gandara, 27, from Beckley, WV, a wanted Fugitive from Tazewell County, VA. After being medically cleared at BRMC, both Nobel and Gandara were transported to Bluefield City Jail and processed, per department guidelines. They are both awaiting arraignment.

A special thank you goes out to Patrolman JW Murray for taking quick actions and extraordinary measures, in order to save the life of Cesar Gandara. The NARCAN used was made available to Bluefield, WV Police Department by Community Connections in Princeton, WV through grant funding they obtained.