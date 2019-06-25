Woman Arrested On Two Counts Of Child Abuse

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been arrested after allegedly doing drugs around her two children and assaulting them.

According to court documents, in April of 2019, two children claimed their mother, Erlinda Proctor, was abusing them. The children said that their mother abuses methamphetamine and is aggressive and physically abusive towards them. They also said that Proctor does not permit them to eat in the home and the only nutrition they receive is when they are at school. The children admitted to CPS that their mother also smokes meth and marijuana in front of them and takes them along to buy drugs.

Erlinda Proctor has been charged with two counts of child abuse creating injury. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $50,012 bond.