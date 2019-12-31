Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Woman arrested on multiple charges after hostage situation

Yazmin RodriguezBy Dec 31, 2019, 14:45 pm

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been arrested after allegedly holding a man hostage with a firearm.

According to court documents, troopers were dispatched to a home in Kimball in reference to a hostage situation. Upon arrival, troopers located Joann Brown on the ground being held down by the victim who had fought a firearm away from her. After gaining control of Brown, two forty five rounds and meth were found on her. The victim told troopers that Brown had stolen a firearm and the keys to his UTV, pulled the gun on him and refused to let him leave.

Brown was arrested on multiple charges including abduction of a person, brandishing and domestic assauult. She currently is in South West Regional jail under a $60,000 bond.

