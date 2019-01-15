Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Woman Arrested On Drug Charges In Greenbrier County
Woman Arrested On Drug Charges In Greenbrier County

Porsha ThompsonBy Jan 15, 2019, 09:38 am

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A woman has been arrested on drug charges in Greenbrier County, WV.

On Monday, January 14, 2019, at approximately 3:45 pm, Corporal B. W. Mitchell and Sergeant J. T. Williams, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, encountered a vehicle on US Route 60 near Crawley, WV.

Sheriff’s say after a subsequent conversation with the driver, the discovery of approximately $10,000.00 worth of methamphetamine inside of the vehicle, as well as a semi-automatic weapon.

Heaven Moore of Neola, WV, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver and was incarcerated in the Southern Regional Jail awaiting arraignment before a Greenbrier County Magistrate.

Corporal B. W. Mitchell is the lead investigator.

 

