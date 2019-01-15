Woman Arrested On Drug Charges In Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A woman has been arrested on drug charges in Greenbrier County, WV.

On Monday, January 14, 2019, at approximately 3:45 pm, Corporal B. W. Mitchell and Sergeant J. T. Williams, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, encountered a vehicle on US Route 60 near Crawley, WV.

Sheriff’s say after a subsequent conversation with the driver, the discovery of approximately $10,000.00 worth of methamphetamine inside of the vehicle, as well as a semi-automatic weapon.

Heaven Moore of Neola, WV, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver and was incarcerated in the Southern Regional Jail awaiting arraignment before a Greenbrier County Magistrate.

Corporal B. W. Mitchell is the lead investigator.