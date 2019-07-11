Woman Arrested For Prostitution

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been arrested for prostitution after allegedly offering sexual acts for money.

According to court documents, the Beckley Police Department conducted an undercover prostitution sting after receiving numerous citizen complaints. On July 10, 2019, a confidential source observed a female, identified as Jenifer Kay Gillum, walking along the roadway. When the confidential source stopped, Gillum asked if she could charge her cell phone and entered the vehicle. While in the vehicle, Gilliam offered the confidential source $40.00 for oral sex and $80.00 for sexual intercourse.

Jennifer Gillum has been charged with solicitation of prostitution. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail.