Woman arrested for false reports, battery

By Sep 16, 2019, 10:47 am

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Authorities arrested 33-year-old Brianna Turner on Saturday for two separate incidents just over a week apart.

On August 25, Turner allegedly told authorities that two people broke into her mother’s home and raped her 14-year-old son. She also claimed he was raped again while walking down the street. Authorities say she made the same claims two weeks prior.

Turner also claimed that the two assailants had bugged her residence with cameras and threatened to kill her.

After an investigation, deputies determined that there had been no break in and the rape allegations were not true. After interviewing the child’s grandmother, deputies discovered that Turner has not had contact with her son in over two years due to a court order and has not had custody since he was six. The grandmother also informed deputies that one of the accused rapists is Turner’s ex-boyfriend and that she may be trying to get him in trouble.

On September 3, deputies responded to assist emergency medical services who had picked up Turner and described her as “talking out of her head.”

Turner allegedly became aggressive, causing the EMS crew to pull over. Authorities say Turner attempted to hit one of the crew members before jumping from the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Turner is charged with battery on a health care provider and falsely reporting an emergency. She is at Southern Regional Jail.



