Woman arrested for driving around two kids while using meth all night

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A woman is in jail after admitting she stayed up all night using meth and then drove around two kids the next day, shoplifting at Walmart.

According to court documents, police pulled over a vehicle and noticed the driver, Deanna Straub to have pinpoint pupils, red bloodshot eyes, and exaggerated movements while speaking. When the trooper asked if she was under the influence of any narcotics, she stated she had taken 6 mg of Suboxone that morning.

During a field sobriety test, Straub admitted to smoking marijuana a couple of hours prior to the stop, as well as being up all night using methamphetamine up until 6:30 am.

When the officer patted her down, he found a gray in color Wrangler Cargo Pants with a price tag of 21.92, which she had stolen from MacAruthur Walmart.

Straub was charged with driving under the influence, two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death, impeding traffic, and shoplifting.

She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.